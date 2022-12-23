MLW star EJ Nduka recently joined Wrestling Inc. for a conversation about his career, which included the one-time MLW tag champion discussing his release from WWE, how much he’s learned in that time, and how his hard work and perseverance will help him stand out in a very talented and competitive industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What he’s learned about himself in MLW:

I learned a lot about myself. I learned that if you honestly set aside and focus on what you’ve set to accomplish, you can do it. I always say, “Yo, no one’s going to believe in you until you believe in yourself.” And during the pandemic, it was a shaky time for a lot of us. People lost jobs, loved ones, family members, and everything was just in limbo. It was almost seems like we’re just living in limbo, and people were just waiting for some sort of normalcy. And during that time, I had my son, Exodus, my amazing son. And obviously I lost my job with the WWE. And I was in a position, and I was in a point in my life where I was like, “Yo, what the hell am I going to do?” Because it wasn’t like I can just get up and go get a job, because everything was shut the hell down.

How hard work always beats talent: