EJ Nduka has two dream opponents, both of who compete for WWE.

The former MLW tag champion and current free agent discussed this topic during an interview on the Public Enemies podcast, where he named the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the high-flying phenomenon Ricochet as his two picks.

Number one, and this is recently, I would definitely like to go with Roman Reigns, no question. I think he’s one of the best storytellers in the game. I just like the energy he brings. He’s the dominant wrestler right now in our industry, and he’s just incredible. I’d like to share the ring with him. Number two is easily Ricochet. I think he’s the best in-ring performer of our time. I think he’s a genius. I picked his brain a lot in the early days of me cultivating who The Judge was, and a lot of the stuff that he taught me and told me, it kind of resonated.

Nduka uses Ricochet as an example of a guy who knows how to utilize what God gave him, then says that since he is not a high-flier he uses his raw strength and football background to succeed.

I hear from a lot of people, ‘I like your style of wrestling. I like the energy you bring, I like your facials, I like how your moves are.’ It’s because I know I’m not gonna be no damn Ricochet. I ain’t gonna do no 850 off the top rope. I’m not Rey Mysterio, I can’t do no hurricanranas off the third rope. But I am 6’8, 285 pounds, and I’m stronger than most of everybody in this business. I ran a 4.47 [40-yard dash] at the NFL Combine. I’m fast, I’m explosive, and that’s what God blessed me with, so it really came naturally, my style. I can go from zero to 100 in the ring. People are like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know you could do that.’ I don’t want to really boast on myself because it’s God-given abilities. I didn’t decide okay, I’m gonna be 6’8, today’s the day. I didn’t decide that. It’s just life, and life ain’t fair for everybody, so I took what I was good at and what I was blessed with and made my style.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nduka spoke about his performance in the NFL Combine and how much he dislikes the Dallas Cowboys. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)