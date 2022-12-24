EJ Nduka looks back on his time at the WWE Performance Center with fond memories.

The MLW star spoke with Fightful about his brief time in WWE, where he shared a story of receiving top tier praise from The Game, Triple H. Check out what Nduka had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

The praise he received from Triple H during his time at the WWE Performance Center:

I had a very strong influence with Dwayne [The Rock]. Even when I was at the PC [WWE Performance Center], Hunter said to me one day, I was shooting a commercial, it was a pilot for FOX, we were in Tampa, and everyone was up there; Stephanie (McMahon), Hunter [Triple H], Vince (McMahon), I’m in the ring, we’re sharing stories and talking about what we’re going to do for the commercial. I’m chopping it up with H and he said, ‘You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].’ I’m having the conversation and I’m just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, ‘He said DJ, he’s talking about Dwayne.’ He goes, ‘The moniker he has, the hardest worker in the room, I always hear that when your name gets brought up. I have no doubt that you’re one of the hardest workers in the group.’

How he reacted to the praise: