EJ Nduka may have gone the pro wrestling route, but at one point he was considering a career in the NFL.

The former MLW tag champion and current free agent discussed this topic during a recent appeared on the Public Enemies Podcast. One of the show hosts would ask Nduka whether he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, a question Nduka didn’t take long to answer.

Absolutely not. Not even for one second and I’ll tell you why. Now I can say it. I can freely say it now. When I went through the (NFL Regional) Combine, I was in the NFL Combine, one of the teams that would constantly check on me, constantly hit me up was the Cowboys because obviously, I’m homegrown.

When asked why he disliked “America’s Team” Nduka revealed that the Cowboys led him on for two years following his performance in the combine.

They promised everything under the sun. ‘We’re gonna bring you in, we’re gonna draft you. We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that’ and for two years, they toyed with me. Two freaking years. Telling me, ‘Oh, we’re gonna bring you in,’ this and that. The (Houston) Texans showed me more love and I wasn’t even in Houston. I played at Sam Houston (State University) and I had two workouts with the Texans but Dallas never brought me in and that left a chip on my shoulder.

Nduka clarifies that he doesn’t actually hate the Cowboys but wishes that certain job duties wouldn’t all fall on one person.

Do I hate them? No. But do I think that there’s somebody there that’s got his hands in too many things? Yes. I think Dallas can do a better job of — real power is when you’re able to delegate different responsibilities and understand where you’re not as proficient in and I think that when you’re trying to wear too many hats, things can get convoluted and this is football E.J. talking, not wrestling, and I think that there’s a reason why there’s position coaches, there’s a reason why there’s coordinators, there’s a reason why you have a department for scouts, player personnel and etcetera but when you try to do everything yourself, there’s no possible way that you can do the best job that you absolutely can if you are doing everything yourself. A real leader delegates power and that’s all I’m gonna say on that.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)