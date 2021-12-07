EJ Nduka, who had a run in WWE NXT and is now in MLW, recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His training with D-Von Dudley:

“D-Von is a mastermind. I’m learning so much from him. I get in the ring, and there’s always the next level because when you stop learning, you stop growing. D-Von has been that great mentor and great person that has been giving out incredible knowledge polishing up ‘The Judge’ with showmanship and creating that whole package that creates that undeniable feel. D-Von has been awesome.”

Savio Vega working as a producer in MLW:

“He has an incredible mind. A lot of people don’t know this, but he produces a lot of the matches so we bounce ideas off of him. It’s never, ‘No’, it’s always, ‘How can we make this better?’ To have that in your corner is phenomenal.”

