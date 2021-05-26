NJPW star and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado recently took to Twitter and revealed to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Suzuki-Gun member was scheduled to defend his title at the Wrestling Dontaku but that bout was pulled after the promotion had announced that several positive cases had forced changes to the cards.

Along with the news of having the virus Desperado lists off his symptoms, which include pain in his joins, a fever, dizziness, a decline in cardiopulmonary function, and more.

ほっしゃんだったら「コｫッ！」つって口から出すわ！というくらい過去一番深く入れられたPCR検査にて陽性 そこから隔離生活になったが「ご飯食べてよく寝る」という基本的なことが不可能に 腹は減るが食欲はない 寝るが熱で起きたり腰痛で起きたり 寝てるような起きてるような日が何日か続いた — El Desperado (@ElDesperado5) May 26, 2021

Desperado joins Kazuchika Okada and Taichi as stars who have made it public that they’ve contracted the virus. As of this writing there is no word on how long he may be out of action.

