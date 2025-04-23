El Grande Americano is moving on in the WWE Speed Championship Contender tournament after picking up a win on the April 23 edition of WWE Speed.

The masked competitor secured a first-round victory over Erik in a match taped on April 14 at WWE Raw in Sacramento, California. The bout aired this week on X (formerly Twitter) and saw Americano clinch the win with a diving headbutt, sealing the deal with just 42 seconds left on the three-minute clock.

Next up for El Grande Americano is a second-round showdown against Alex Shelley, set to air on April 30. The winner of that match will earn a future WWE Speed Championship opportunity against current titleholder Dragon Lee. Lee captured the title in November 2024 and has successfully defended it twice, including a notable defense against Chad Gable.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday at 12/11c.