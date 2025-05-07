El Grande Americano continues to prove himself as the top luchador in the business.

All the way from the Gulf of America.

The newcomer to the scene in WWE captured his first title on Wednesday, defeating Dragon Lee on the May 7 episode of WWE Speed on X to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

Americano picked up the pin fall victory over Lee after hitting his signature flying headbutt off of the top-rope, after loading his mask with a steel plate.

With the win, El Grande Americano ends Dragon Lee’s 171-day reign as WWE Speed Champion.