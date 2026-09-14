El Grande Americano is the new AAA Mega Champion.

Night two of Lucha Libre AAA’s Triplemanía 34 concluded with Americano challenging Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship in a No Disqualification match.

Mysterio entered the bout having held the championship for one year, with the match marking his fourth defense of the title.

As expected given the stipulation, outside interference played a major role. Mysterio’s Judgment Day stablemate J.D. McDonagh attempted to assist the champion, prompting Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano of Los Americanos to get involved. At one point, Bravo climbed to the top of the stage and dove onto McDonagh and a group of security guards below.

Omos, who is aligned with Mysterio as part of El Ojo, eventually entered the fray as well. Americano attempted to confront the giant, but Omos quickly overwhelmed him.

Liv Morgan also made an appearance to assist Mysterio, just one night after losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at WWE’s live event in Santiago, Chile.

The referee was eventually taken out during the chaos, allowing Americano to connect with his torpedo headbutt on Mysterio. With no official available to make the count, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio rushed to the ring wearing a referee shirt and neck brace.

Rey was still selling the effects of night one of Triplemanía, where he lost to Omos before being attacked afterward and put through a table.

Rey counted Mysterio’s shoulders to the mat for three, officially ending his son’s year-long reign and crowning El Grande Americano as the new AAA Mega Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 Results 9/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.