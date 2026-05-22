Plans for El Grande Americano appear to be back on track, as Ludwig Kaiser is now seemingly cleared to resume international travel ahead of his upcoming AAA showdown.

Lucha Libre AAA’s “Serenade for El Grande Americano” event, which had originally been scheduled for Wednesday before being abruptly canceled, has officially been reinstated and is now set to take place tonight, May 22, in Mexico City.

The free fan event is designed to rally support behind Kaiser’s El Grande Americano persona ahead of the heavily promoted mask vs. mask match against the “Original” El Grande Americano, Chad Gable.

Only 300 fans will be allowed into the Kings League Dome venue for the serenade.

The event moving forward comes just days after Kaiser was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged incident last month involving another resident at his Orlando apartment complex.

According to reports, Kaiser learned of the warrant while he was already in Mexico this week for WWE and AAA-related appearances. He reportedly returned to the United States on May 20 to surrender to authorities and was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

There’s more to the story.

Following the arrest, Kaiser’s attorney filed a motion requesting permission for the WWE star to continue traveling both domestically and internationally while the case proceeds. The filing reportedly noted that the State of Florida would not oppose the request.

That development seemingly clears the way for Kaiser’s scheduled appearances in Mexico, including the upcoming AAA Noche de Los Grandes event in Monterrey on May 30.

The mask vs. mask bout between the two Americanos is currently scheduled to headline the show.