El Grande Americano still made his scheduled appearance in Mexico this week despite the controversy surrounding Ludwig Kaiser’s recent arrest.

On Friday night, Americano was honored by Kings League México at the Kings League Dome after the event was pushed back by one day.

The appearance had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed shortly after reports emerged that Kaiser had been arrested on May 20 on a battery charge connected to an alleged incident at his Orlando apartment complex in April.

The rescheduled event ultimately took place on Friday and was promoted as a special serenade tied to Kaiser’s El Grande Americano character.

Attendance for the public appearance was capped at 300 fans, with admission being offered free of charge.

Ahead of the event, AAA released a video featuring Americano speaking directly to fans before arriving at the venue.

“My people, we’re here,” he said. “Where are you guys? I can’t wait. I’m really, really excited, and honestly, I really, really wanted to be here. I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Another video circulating online showed Americano appearing emotional during his entrance, even wiping away a tear from underneath his mask as fans reacted to his arrival.

A lot of eyes remain on the situation involving Kaiser as the legal process continues.

Nosotros tampoco podemos esperar para ver a El Grande Americano en el Domo de Kings League 🥹😊 pic.twitter.com/Lnr8ezhOLF — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 23, 2026

¿Ese es su héroe? PORQUE EL NUESTRO SÍ 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gwxxZUpcmp — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 23, 2026