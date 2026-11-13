A new court filing has revealed additional details regarding the injuries allegedly suffered by the man involved in an April 2026 altercation with WWE and AAA Superstar El Grande Americano (aka Ludwig Kaiser).

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an April 23 incident involving Richard Reap.

According to a motion filed on November 12, Reap claims he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion during the altercation and subsequently sought medical treatment for those injuries.

Kaiser’s legal team is now seeking access to Reap’s medical records, arguing that the information is essential to preparing his defense and evaluating the nature and extent of the injuries being alleged.

The defense has requested that the court issue a subpoena requiring Reap to produce medical and billing records covering the period from April 23 through November 12, 2026.

The filing states the following:

“The requested subpoena would direct Mr. Reap to produce his medical records relating to the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of the injuries he allegedly sustained in the incident underlying this prosecution. “The requested records include relevant emergency department records, physician and nursing notes, diagnostic reports, imaging reports, consultation records, discharge instructions, referrals, and billing records from April 23, 2026, through November 12, 2026.” The defense also emphasized that the requested subpoena would be limited to medical information directly related to the injuries Reap attributes to the incident. “The subpoena would be limited to records concerning the alleged torn rotator cuff, concussion, head injury, shoulder injury, or other injury that Mr. Reap attributes to the charged incident.”

The latest filing follows an earlier disagreement over access to the records.

Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett had initially agreed to provide the medical information to Kaiser’s defense. However, Reap subsequently objected through his attorney, prompting the defense to file a motion to compel earlier this week.

The November 12 motion represents another attempt by Kaiser’s legal team to obtain the records through a court-issued subpoena.

According to the filing, both Padgett and Reap’s attorney have indicated that they oppose the subpoena being issued.

As for the next steps in the case, a pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for December 17.

Should the case proceed to trial without additional delays, a potential trial window of January 4 through January 22, 2027, has been listed.

Reap’s decision to retain separate legal counsel has also raised the possibility of a future civil lawsuit against Kaiser, although no such action has been confirmed.