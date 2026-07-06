AAA star El Grande Americano made a notable appearance during Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and England.

The masked star, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, was in attendance at The Azteca and was shown during FOX’s live broadcast. Fans at the stadium also reported that Americano received a strong reaction when he made his way into view.

Prior to kickoff, the official WWE Spanish social media account shared a video of El Grande Americano on the sidelines, showing him enthusiastically getting fired up ahead of the match.

Another video posted to social media featured Americano alongside his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, who has previously worked as an announcer for AAA.

Mexico ultimately came up short in the Round of 16 contest, falling to England by a score of 3-2, bringing the country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup run to an end.

Llegó el momento para México, ¿Y si sí? 🇲🇽⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/ElrITIiNpz — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 5, 2026

¡Vamos México! Así celebraron El Grande Americano y Andrea el gol de Julián Quiñones 🇲🇽⚽ pic.twitter.com/FVqYWVaJmH — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 6, 2026