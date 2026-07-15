El Grande Americano, aka Ludwig Kaiser, is seeking to have the battery case against him dismissed, with a new legal filing outlining his version of the April incident that led to his arrest.

Ahead of a pre-trial conference scheduled for July 16, Kaiser’s defense team filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charge.

The filing argues that Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel) was acting in self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which permits the use of non-deadly force when a person reasonably believes it is necessary to protect themselves or another from the imminent use of unlawful force.

The incident occurred on April 23 at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, where both Kaiser and the alleged victim, Richard Reap, resided.

According to Reap’s account, Kaiser and a woman were aggressively kissing in an elevator when he asked the pair to “please have some manners.” Reap alleged that the comment prompted Kaiser to attack him.

Kaiser’s filing presents a different version of events. According to the defense, Kaiser and his girlfriend, WWE/AAA broadcaster Andrea Bazarte, were hugging in the elevator when Reap allegedly began swearing at them and told them to have some respect. After Kaiser asked Reap to repeat himself, the filing claims Reap responded by saying, “Have some respect before I call ICE on that bitch.”

The filing states that a confrontation followed, but Kaiser maintains that he did not threaten or make physical contact with Reap until Reap “aggressively” raised his hands and moved toward him. Kaiser says he pushed Reap away, but alleges that Reap approached him in a threatening manner on two more occasions.

According to the motion, Kaiser pushed Reap back but did not retaliate after Reap allegedly threw a soft drink bottle at him. The confrontation ended shortly afterward.

A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for July 16, where the court is expected to address the defense’s motion.

Here is the relevant text from the filing: