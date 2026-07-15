El Grande Americano, aka Ludwig Kaiser, is seeking to have the battery case against him dismissed, with a new legal filing outlining his version of the April incident that led to his arrest.
Ahead of a pre-trial conference scheduled for July 16, Kaiser’s defense team filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charge.
The filing argues that Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel) was acting in self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which permits the use of non-deadly force when a person reasonably believes it is necessary to protect themselves or another from the imminent use of unlawful force.
The incident occurred on April 23 at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, where both Kaiser and the alleged victim, Richard Reap, resided.
According to Reap’s account, Kaiser and a woman were aggressively kissing in an elevator when he asked the pair to “please have some manners.” Reap alleged that the comment prompted Kaiser to attack him.
Kaiser’s filing presents a different version of events. According to the defense, Kaiser and his girlfriend, WWE/AAA broadcaster Andrea Bazarte, were hugging in the elevator when Reap allegedly began swearing at them and told them to have some respect. After Kaiser asked Reap to repeat himself, the filing claims Reap responded by saying, “Have some respect before I call ICE on that bitch.”
The filing states that a confrontation followed, but Kaiser maintains that he did not threaten or make physical contact with Reap until Reap “aggressively” raised his hands and moved toward him. Kaiser says he pushed Reap away, but alleges that Reap approached him in a threatening manner on two more occasions.
According to the motion, Kaiser pushed Reap back but did not retaliate after Reap allegedly threw a soft drink bottle at him. The confrontation ended shortly afterward.
A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for July 16, where the court is expected to address the defense’s motion.
Here is the relevant text from the filing:
“The elevator stopped at the 12th floor where Mr. Reap exited, and as he exited Mr. Reap made loud comments to Mr. Barthel and his girlfriend to the effect of, ‘Have some f***ing respect.’ Apparently, Mr. Reap was offended by Mr. Barthel and his girlfriend hugging while in the elevator. Mr. Barthel leaned out of the elevator to ask Mr. Reap what he said as he was confused by the statement. Mr. Reap then made a statement to the effect of, ‘Have some respect before I call ICE on that bitch’ Mr. Barthel’s girlfriend is of Mexican descent.
Mr. Barthel exited the elevator and confronted Mr. Reap verbally telling him his statements were offensive and inappropriate. Mr. Barthel did not threaten or touch Mr. Reap at that point. Mr. Reap then came toward Mr. Barthel aggressively raising his hands and getting very close to him. Mr. Barthel, in fear that Mr. Reap was going to batter him, pushed Mr. Reap away.
Mr. Barthel walked back into the elevator, where his girlfriend was standing. Mr. Reap then approached the elevator in a threatening manner. Mr. Barthel stepped out of the elevator and told Mr. Reap to leave them alone. Mr. Reap walked away briefly and came back toward the elevator again in a threatening manner. Mr. Barthel was concerned that Mr. Reap would physically attack him or his girlfriend, so he pushed him away, and returned to the elevator.
Mr. Reap then threw a soft drink bottle at Mr. Barthel. Mr. Barthel did not retaliate. Rather, he remained in the elevator, pushed the button for his floor and left the area.
In this altercation, Mr. Barthel pushed Mr. Reap only after Mr. Reap had approached Mr. Barthel aggressively and threatened him. Mr. Barthel pushed Mr. Reap to stop his continuing approach and attack. Mr. Barthel then entered the elevator where his girlfriend remained and left the area.
The filing argues that Kaiser was justified in using non-deadly force to protect himself and his girlfriend, and the defense is asking the court that Kaiser be granted immunity from further criminal prosecution in the case. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of battery at the moment.”