The match-worn mask used by El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) in his Mask vs. Mask showdown against the original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) has officially found a new owner—and for a good cause.

WWE recently auctioned off the autographed mask, with the winning bid coming in at an impressive $50,035.

According to WWE, 100 percent of the net proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting children facing life-threatening health conditions.

Following the successful auction, El Grande Americano took to social media to thank everyone involved in helping raise the funds.

“What an incredible result! $50,035 USD. Thank you so much for every single bid and to Fanatics. Stay tuned as we share the special handover to Dr. Sonrisas and the children.”

The charity auction marks another successful fundraising effort by WWE, with the proceeds set to benefit children and families through the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation.