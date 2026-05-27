Another special serenata is on the way for El Grande Americano ahead of a big AAA showdown in Mexico.

Lucha Libre AAA is gearing up for the first night of its two-week Noches de Los Grandes event series on May 30 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. As part of the festivities leading into the show, a Serenata for El Grande Americano is scheduled to take place on May 29.

The spotlight will be firmly on El Grande Americano, also known to WWE fans as Ludwig Kaiser, as he headlines night one of the event in a high-stakes Mask vs. Mask match.

His opponent? The Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable.

The bout adds another layer to the ongoing rivalry and gives AAA a marquee attraction for the opening night of the special event series.

One mask will survive.

One won’t.