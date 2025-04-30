The WWE Speed Championship will be on-the-line next Wednesday.

And two of the best luchadores WWE has to offer will vie for the rights to walk away with the gold.

Undefeated rookie luchador sensation El Grande Americano, who comes all the way from the great Gulf of America, emerged victorious in singles action against Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley on the April 30 episode of WWE Speed on X.

The 4/30 episode, which premiered at 12/11c on X, saw Americano continue his undefeated streak with a pin fall victory in the final match in the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

With the win, El Grande Americano advances to the finals, where he will meet reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee, with the title at stake, at next Wednesday’s episode of WWE Speed on X on May 7, 2025.

Watch the complete April 30 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.