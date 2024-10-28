As noted, El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a legitimate injury at the TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday night in Detroit, MI.

The high-flying international wrestling star was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after a scary spot during his match with Trent Seven.

After the show, Vikingo surfaced on social media with a message to his fans.

“Thanks to my brother, Laredo Kid, for accompanying me and keeping an eye on me,” he wrote. “I chose this sport, I am happy for the good and the bad. I will recover and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to everyone who sent me a message!”