A potential injury to one of AAA’s top stars may have gone down during Saturday’s broadcast.

During the May 2, 2026 episode of AAA on Fox, El Hijo del Vikingo was involved in a chaotic and hard-hitting opening match against Mini Vikingo that quickly turned heads for its intensity.

The bout saw plenty of high-risk offense, but things escalated late when El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. interfered, ultimately helping Mini Vikingo pick up the win in controversial fashion.

However, it was a particular sequence near the finish that raised concern.

Vikingo delivered a clothesline before following up with a frightening top-rope Uranage, a spot that appeared to take a toll on his shoulder.

Moments later, he was visibly clutching the area, prompting concern from fans watching closely.

That didn’t go unnoticed.

After the match wrapped up, Omos made a surprise appearance and laid out both Wagner Jr. and Mini Vikingo, shifting the focus momentarily.

Meanwhile, medical personnel entered the ring to check on Vikingo as he remained down.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the severity of the situation, but the timing is notable.

Vikingo is currently scheduled to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at AAA Noche de Los Grandes.

We’ll see if this changes plans moving forward.