El Hijo Del Vikingo is still your AAA Mega Champion.
The international superstar defeated Dralistico on this evening’s AEW Rampage headliner, a match that saw both men hit each other with an arsenal of lucha libre moves that had the crowd in Pittsburgh cheering “This is Awesome” on several occasions. Vikingo would pick up the win after hitting the 630, but would get beat down by RUSH, Preston Vance, and Dralistico at the matchup’s conclusion.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@vikingo_aaa & @DRALISTICO_LFI one-up each other with every movement!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/F5gS1j7DCa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
.@vikingo_aaa risked it all, and it didn't pay off!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Zmxu2RBvZs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
.@vikingo_aaa with a destroyer onto @DRALISTICO_LFI on the ring apron!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5X3nM0FZAm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
.@DRALISTICO_LFI continues to take the fight to the outside with @vikingo_aaa!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5Eg9LYRVv6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
LFI wasn't finished @vikingo_aaa post-match!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/yWxGrX2Gk8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
Full results to AEW Rampage can be found here.