El Hijo Del Vikingo is still your AAA Mega Champion.

The international superstar defeated Dralistico on this evening’s AEW Rampage headliner, a match that saw both men hit each other with an arsenal of lucha libre moves that had the crowd in Pittsburgh cheering “This is Awesome” on several occasions. Vikingo would pick up the win after hitting the 630, but would get beat down by RUSH, Preston Vance, and Dralistico at the matchup’s conclusion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

