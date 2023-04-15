El Hijo Del Vikingo returns to AEW.

The lucha-libre superstar will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Dralistico on next week’s special Saturday edition of Rampage on TNT. Jose The Assistant laid out the challenge on behalf of Dralistico on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Milwaukee.

Vikingo last competed for AEW against Kenny Omega in what many called an early match of the year candidate.

pic.twitter.com/SfngsgwQ6D — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 15, 2023

LINEUP FOR 04/27 BELOW:

-El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship