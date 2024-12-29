El Hijo del Vikingo hasn’t had good luck with injuries lately.

After recovering from an injury suffered back at a TNA iMPACT taping in late October, the popular masked star returned on the road and traveled overseas for his U.K. debut.

At the annual PROGRESS Unboxing event on December 28, del Vikingo suffered an injury during his match against Kid Lykos II after taking a bad landing.

Following the match stoppage, PROGRESS Wrestling released a brief statement on social media acknowledging the situation.

“Vikingo vs Lykos II was stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Vikingo,” the company wrote via X. “He will get checked over by our medical team, and we hope for a speedy recovery, and a return to a PROGRESS ring in the future.”

