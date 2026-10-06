El Hijo del Vikingo has suffered another setback in his recovery from a torn ACL.

The AAA star revealed via Instagram that he is scheduled to undergo another surgery on his left knee this week.

“Unfortunately tomorrow Mr. HDLV will undergo another knee surgery,” Vikingo wrote. “Thank you all for your support.”

Vikingo originally underwent surgery on July 7 after suffering the torn ACL. During his rehabilitation, he had provided encouraging updates on his progress and noted that doctors were “impressed” with how well his recovery had been going.

The original timetable pointed toward a potential return to the ring approximately nine months after surgery. This latest procedure, however, is expected to further delay his comeback.

Vikingo last competed against Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on WWE SmackDown in July.