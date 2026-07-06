El Hijo del Vikingo is preparing to go under the knife.

As noted, the AAA Latin American reportedly suffered an injury while preparing for his scheduled appearance on the June 30 episode of WWE NXT. The injury occurred earlier in the day while Vikingo was going over his planned match against E.K. Prosper, and due to the injury, he was pulled hours before the show.

It was later reported that the former AAA Mega and Trios Champion underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Those results have apparently come back.

And they weren’t great.

While the exact severity of Del Vikingo’s is still unclear, it is known that it was bad enough that it required surgery, as the pro wrestling star shared a statement via social media confirming as much.

The lucha libre star posted the following via his official Instagram page on Monday (translated to English):

Have your way Lord, not my way. Family tomorrow Mr HDLV goes into surgery, thanks for your support. A grateful heart weighs less “Gratitude” Thanks for the support and attention WWE, Dorian Roldan, AAA and NXT. Thanks to my wife for always being there in good and bad times I love you very much. Thanks to my carnal for the support Felix Fernandez salute me….

The injury woes for El Hijo del Vikingo follow a history of lower-body setbacks, most notably severe ligament damage and a torn meniscus in his right knee that kept him out for over six months in 2024.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding El Hijo del Vikingo’s status continue to surface.