El Hijo Del Vikingo is still your AAA Mega Champion.

The lucha-libre superstar defeated Komander and Dralistico on this evening’s Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage from San Diego. This was a fast-paced modern day lucha showdown, where each man showed off their incredible high-flying ability and hit a ton of big maneuvers from all across the ring. The champ picked up the win after trapping Dralistico in a frankensteiner/pinning combination. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

