El Hijo Del Vikingo is still your AAA Mega Champion.
The lucha-libre superstar defeated Komander and Dralistico on this evening’s Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage from San Diego. This was a fast-paced modern day lucha showdown, where each man showed off their incredible high-flying ability and hit a ton of big maneuvers from all across the ring. The champ picked up the win after trapping Dralistico in a frankensteiner/pinning combination. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@DRALISTICO_LFI wastes no time in getting a quick advantage!
pic.twitter.com/lqgpfCFM2e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023
.@DRALISTICO_LFI continues his brutal attacks. But, @vikingo_aaa looks to take advantage.
pic.twitter.com/k1H65gpn33
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023
DO NOT BLINK!
.@KomandercrMX
pic.twitter.com/zNtg5tk5Dq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023
.@DRALISTICO_LFI looks to take advantage. But, @vikingo_aaa! Was quick with the counter!
pic.twitter.com/bs4y4ojzKv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023
