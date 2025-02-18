– The lineup for this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ continues to take shape. TNA has announced Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary as well as Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA for the February 20 episode. Also scheduled is a Joe Hendry Encore Concert, JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No Disqualification match, as well as The Rascalz vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world! The battle is set as @TheLeiYingLee takes on the demonic @WeAreRosemary in a must-see Knockouts showdown!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/yrFciMlhsK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 18, 2025

Per @MilanMiracle, Tessa Blanchard must compete THURSDAY, LIVE on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV, @Sportsnet 360, and TNA+! Don't miss the action—subscribe to TNA+ for access to over 4,000 hours of classic TNA content and every episode of #TNAiMPACT: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/tXe7GE0AgA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 18, 2025

