According to Deadline, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network recently struck a deal with Cinedigm that will move the channel from cable television to streaming in the upcoming months. While no distribution partners have been announced as of yet El Rey is targeting smart-TV and connected-TV platforms and streaming outlets like Pluto or other free channel streaming services.

The El Rey network was home to the popular lucha-libre wrestling series Lucha Underground, which currently has all four seasons available on the Tubi app. The report does not mention if LU will return to El Rey’s lineup following the deal with Cinedigm, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Check out the full report here.