The El Rey Network will cease operations on 12/31. Cablefax reported the news earlier this month.

The network launched in December 2013. Most wrestling fans will remember the network for being the home of Lucha Underground, which had four episodic seasons, as it was its primary program.

El Rey also featured a talk show with Vampiro and legendary lucha films starring El Santo and Blue Demon.

In a fitting way of closure, the final scheduled program on the network this Thursday will be an episode of Lucha Underground.