Elayna Black, known to WWE fans as Cora Jade, has come forward with a serious allegation following an incident at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Black took to social media on Saturday to reveal that she was sexually assaulted by a fan during the convention held as part of WrestleMania Week in “Sin City.”

And she did not hold back in addressing the situation publicly.

“Just got sexually assaulted by a fan at WrestleCon,” she wrote via X (see post below). “If anyone sees this guy ban him from anything ever.”

The former WWE star also shared video footage capturing the immediate aftermath, confronting the individual she accused in a heated exchange.

“Hey, you’re a sick f**king pig,” she continued. “You like to grab women’s asses and then come to conventions? F**k you. You’re f**k sick and disgusting you pig. Get the f out.”

A disturbing situation, to say the least.

As of now, there has been no official statement released regarding the incident from WrestleCon organizers.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

UPDATE:

She followed up with some additional notes about the situation on social media.

“Couple of things since some of the replies on this are insane but not surprising,” she added. “1. He seemed very there enough talking to me beforehand to know right from wrong.”

She continued, “2. If you can’t control yourself as an adult in public around women without consent, don’t f**king go. Shut the f**k up, and having an OnlyFans does not equal consent to be assaulted. Some of you need to be in prison. No more meet and greets for me!”