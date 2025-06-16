Joining OnlyFans is already proving successful for Elyana Black following the end of her WWE career.

Known to WWE fans as Cora Jade, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion was released in May 2025 and soon announced her decision to join the subscription-based platform.

In a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, Black didn’t share specific earnings but confirmed that the venture is off to a strong start just weeks after launching. She said,

“It has paid off, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Her OnlyFans account, which launched on June 2, offers exclusive photos, videos, and other content for $15.99 per month.

Tiffany Stratton is no stranger to standing across the ring from Nia Jax — or standing beside her — and she says their complex history is perfectly captured by a Taylor Swift hit.

Speaking with Billboard, Stratton was asked which songs best reflect her rivalries since arriving on WWE’s main roster. She pointed to Swift’s Bad Blood song for her storyline with Jax. She said,

“I feel like me and Nia’s rivalry — Bad Blood by Taylor Swift would be a really good song. Then me and Charlotte, I feel like the song Fighter by Christina Aguilera. Definitely the anthem of the entire story.”

Stratton and Jax were once aligned, but things took a turn when Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax in early 2025 to become WWE Women’s Champion.

She later defended the title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, after Flair secured her shot by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble for a second time.

Now, Stratton faces a new crop of challengers on SmackDown, including Naomi, who recently captured the Money in the Bank briefcase.