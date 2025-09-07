— A bond hearing has been scheduled for September 16 at 11:00 AM EST in Tampa, Florida, for Shawn Chan, who is facing federal charges of stalking WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Chan has requested release on bond while awaiting trial, but prosecutors are opposing the motion, calling him both a flight risk and a danger to the community. They argued that his proposed residence at the local Salvation Army would not satisfy bail conditions.

A Canadian citizen, Chan was arrested in June at the WWE Performance Center after allegedly traveling from Canada to Orlando and attempting to break into Morgan’s home on May 31.

If convicted on the charge of interstate domestic violence, Chan faces up to five years in prison. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in November 2025. He remains in custody pending the upcoming hearing and trial.

— On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross shared Vince McMahon’s reaction to the launch of WCW Nitro, Lex Luger’s surprise appearance on the debut broadcast, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Vince McMahon’s initial reaction to the news of WCW Nitro launching: “I don’t think he was too high on it. I think he knew that it was inevitable. They’re there for the fight and for the competition, and so we kind of knew that things like that were going to happen. Just didn’t know when or exactly the mythology and how it’s going to go down.”

On why it wasn’t a shocker that Lex Luger appeared on the first Nitro: “Nobody was shocked that Luger made that move, because his character sometimes was in jeopardy, but he was a big star, and it gave him attention and created awareness, and that’s what they wanted to do, and they succeeded.”

— Former WWE Superstar Elayna Black has officially become a homeowner, celebrating the purchase of her first house after finding success both in and outside of the wrestling business.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Black — known to WWE fans as former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade — shared the milestone with her followers.

Released from WWE earlier this year, Black recently announced that she is stepping away from wrestling for the time being, citing a toxic relationship with the industry.

In the meantime, she has launched an OnlyFans account, where reports indicate that she is currently out-earning every other woman in wrestling through her subscription-based content.