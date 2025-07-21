Elayna Black is taking a break from the pro wrestling business.
Formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, the women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Monday morning with a statement announcing a break for “the foreseeable future” due to mental health and a loss of love for the business.
She wrote the following via X:
“I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually I’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future,” she wrote. “It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna”
