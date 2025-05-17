Well, the Valey of the Sun is going to have a star pay a visit! Recently released WWE superstar Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, is coming to the Arizona Wrestling Federation!

The AWF often brings in a lot of top stars to their events and their AWF All American Grand Slam on June 28th, 2025 will be no different.

Fans interested can get tickets and more information about this appearance at this link!

https://arizona-wrestling-federation-llc.square.site/product/awf-all-american-grand-slam-6-28-2025-phoenix-az-all-ages-/196