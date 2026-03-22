Yet again the subject of fans being inappropriate has come up in the world of professional wrestling.

This time, Elayna Black is touching on the topic.

Formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE NXT, the women’s wrestling star who now works in TNA Wrestling surfaced via social media this week to address inappropriate pro wrestling fans once again affecting her life.

“How many times do we have to have the fans showing up to hotels conversation,” she wrote via her official X account earlier this week.

This doesn’t mark the first time Black has dealt with this.

Elayna Black also dealt with this in 2024, as she took to social media then to comment on fans sending mail to her personal residence, and even her parents’ house.

”I love and appreciate all fan mail, but if you are going to send it, please refrain from sending it to my personal address or, more importantly, my parents,” she wrote. “All fan mail can be sent to the PC addressed to me.”