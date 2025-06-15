“Welcome to the Era of Elayna.”

These were the words of Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE NXT.

The women’s wrestling star made her return to the independent scene this weekend, and in a new extended vignette shared via social media, she addressed the end of Cora Jade and the official start to what she is calling “The Era of Elayna.”

She stated the following in the video:

“I know you can hear it. The noise. Noise that drowns out their cheers and admiration. It comes when things are supposed to be full and vibrant. That noise has always been me. So let’s make one thing clear. This was never your story. It was always mine. You stood there and smiled for them and aimed to earn their love with that surface level mean girl bullshit. When all along I was the one who carried you. I was that brute force that you could always call on from within. Well, we tried it your way, didn’t we? And look what happened.



“So look, you disappointed your fans, your heroes. But worst of all, you disappointed a little girl who dreamt that she could take over the universe. You sacrificed your body for them, and now I will use this vessel for us, or her. The cards have been drawn. The veil has been lifted and a dead weight cut. So sweet dreams, my dear Cora. I’ll take it from here. Welcome to the era of Elayna.”

Black will make her GCW return on June 20 in Little Rock, marking her first appearance since 2021. She’s also set for upcoming GCW events in Hartford (July 5), Dallas (July 11), Coney Island (July 19), and Rutherford, NJ (August 1). Beyond GCW, Black is scheduled to appear for Top Talent Wrestling in Edmonton on June 27, Atomic Legacy Wrestling in Daytona Beach on July 27, and Destiny Wrestling in Mississauga on August 24, where she’ll face Gisele Shaw.

