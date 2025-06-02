Cora Jade is no more.

Now, it’s Elayna Black.

The former WWE Superstar, who was included in the mass talent releases that took place in early May, surfaced on social media on Monday morning with a well-produced video teasing the next chapter of her career.

“So let’s make one thing clear,” she began in the video. “This was never your story, it was always mine.”

The video closed with a tease for the date, June 14, with Elayna Black holding a kendo stick as the text “Dear Cora” appears on the screen.