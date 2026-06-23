Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, recently spoke with Jimmy V3 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about having a goal of making it to WWE at 18, but ending up there at 19, growing up wanting to be a WWE Diva and a TNA Knockout, as well as her plans to cause chaos at TNA Slammiversary 2026.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On planning to cause chaos at TNA Slammiversary: “Hey, I’m super excited for Slammiversary. You know, I grew up a huge TNA fan, so I’m happy to be a part of my first one. Look, all I’m going to say is my eyes have been on that TNA knockouts title since I walked in the doors on the AMC premiere January 15th, and that goal has not changed six months later. So with that being said, right now, I don’t know what Slam looks like for me. I know I’m going to be there. I’m going to be causing chaos. I’m going to be getting into some things. Maybe I’ll be watching the TNA Knockouts title match. Maybe I’ll insert myself into the TNA Knockouts title match. I don’t know what that has in store yet.”

On having a goal of getting to WWE at 18, but making it at 19: “Yeah, honestly… obviously it was scary because you don’t ever want to make anybody disappointed in your decisions, and also just taking a risk like that and kind of like just a leap of faith and kind of betting on yourself is also scary, especially being that young. But I think I’ve always just been a very determined person and to a fault sometimes. It doesn’t matter what you tell me. I’m going to do what I want to anyways, and I’m going to make it happen. So it was kind of like, I knew school was never really for me. I knew I didn’t want to go to college. I knew I wanted to make it to WWE early, like early, and I wanted- my goal was 18 and I ended up getting there at 19. So it wasn’t too far off, but that was always my goal. I wanted to get there young.”

On growing up wanting to be a WWE Diva and a TNA Knockout: “I was eight, nine years old saying, I want to be a WWE Diva and a TNA Knockout. Like I always wanted to do both. I remember I would say like, cause I wanted to experience both. I knew I was either going to start at TNA and go to WWE or I was going to go to WWE and go to TNA. I always wanted to do both. It was always my dream because I loved both. I loved TNA. I thought it was sick. I grew up loving, you know, Mickie James, The Beautiful People, anyone under the sun. I loved TNA. So it’s very cool to see them kind of merge together because when I first started watching, I think TNA was on Spike at the time, and at the time there was no… AEW didn’t exist or any other really big wrestling promotion that was on TV. So WWE and TNA were the two people would watch and it was kind of like they were in competition a little bit, and, people were watching and comparing and everything like that. So now to see their partners, I think it’s so cool and something that people probably never expected and now we get to merge the best of both worlds. I think it’s cool, especially if you grew up a fan of both companies like I did, and to kind of see the change and everything over the years is really cool.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.