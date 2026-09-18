Elayna Black has high praise for the atmosphere behind the scenes in TNA.

Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, joined TNA earlier this year and has since become a regular part of the roster. During a recent interview with Soundsphere magazine, she described the TNA locker room as close-knit while still maintaining a healthy level of competition.

“Probably the greatest locker room I’ve ever been a part of,” Black said.

She explained that wrestlers support one another while also using strong performances as motivation to raise their own game.

“We’re watching the person’s match before us, and we’re like, damn, that was a really good match — but I’m gonna go out there and be better than you.”

Black also discussed taking on more responsibility inside the ring. She pointed to a recent four-way match on Xplosion in which she realized she was the most experienced wrestler involved.

“I had a match recently on Xplosion. It was a four-way, and I realised I was the most experienced person in the match,” Black said. “So it was kind of on me to guide.”

As she continues developing, Black said she keeps one piece of advice from her trainer in mind: “Keep your mouth shut and your ears open.”

Another major adjustment for Black has been the creative freedom she has received in TNA. She noted that WWE provided more direction when it came to character development, with “a lot of things” being “more directed and guided.”

“They kind of have an idea for your character maybe already,” Black said of WWE.

In TNA, Black has been given more responsibility for figuring out the direction of her character herself.

“It puts more pressure on me to create something great and decide who Elayna Black is now in 2026 and for years to come,” she said.

Black also reflected on spending much of her career as a heel, admitting she has always enjoyed playing the villain.

“Being able to play the bad guy and say the things that maybe you wouldn’t say in real life — I think that’s so much fun,” she said.

However, Black is also embracing the challenge of showing a different side of herself moving forward.

“I’m very excited and challenged right now to see who Elayna Black is in this new light,” she said. “I don’t want to say a blank slate or a fresh start, but something along those lines.”