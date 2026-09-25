Elayna Black has earned the next shot at the TNA Knockouts Television Championship. Black defeated Gabby Forza, Jada Stone and Harley Hudson in a four-way contender’s match on the September 24 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT! in San Antonio.

All four wrestlers traded control during the match. TNA’s official results describe a sequence in which Forza and Hudson paired off against Black and Stone before all four came down from the ropes in a standing vertical suplex. Late in the contest, Stone landed a double stomp on Black, but Hudson interrupted the exchange. Forza then sent Stone into Hudson at ringside.

Stone struck Forza with a Spark Stunner, leaving Black an opening to hit Stone with Blackout and take the pin. The result puts Black in line to challenge M by Elegance, who holds the Knockouts Television title. TNA has not announced the date or venue for their championship match.

The win is another step for Black after her return to wrestling this year. She recently discussed how a break from the ring renewed her interest in the profession. Thursday’s result moved her from a scheduled contender’s match to the front of the title queue.

Original source: TNA Wrestling’s September 24 iMPACT! results.