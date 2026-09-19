Elayna Black says stepping away from wrestling confirmed that she still belonged in the business.

Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, announced a temporary hiatus after her May 2025 release. She returned in January 2026 and signed with TNA Wrestling.

In a new interview with Soundsphere Magazine, Black said she used the break to learn whether she truly missed wrestling or was ready to move on.

“The fact that I missed it two weeks after I made the post refined my love of wrestling.”

Black said she remained away longer than she wanted because the additional time was best for her. The distance gave her a clearer view of what wrestling meant to her before she began the next stage of her career.

Her comments are distinct from her recent discussion of the physical toll of TNA Lockdown and the decision to let fans believe she had retired. WrestlingHeadlines covered those comments here.

Black is now in the TNA Knockouts division and will compete in a four-way match against Gabby Forza, Harley Hudson and Jada Stone to determine the next challenger for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship.

Original source: Soundsphere Magazine. Quote supplied to Fightful.