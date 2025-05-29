During a recent appearance on “The Fan’s View” podcast, former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez commented on her recent WWE release.

On her surprise over her release: “I was super surprised because I was just on TV that Friday. It was out of nowhere. I was at TV on Friday and we had just gotten assigned a new writer. I was super excited. I had been pitching ideas for months. I was saying I wanted to be on live events and wanted to work with girls because I want to wrestle.”

On not wanting to be only a manager: “I don’t want to just manage. I don’t mind managing, but I want to be able to do both because of how it was when I was in NXT, I was mostly managing them and I wanted it to be different because I wanted to wrestle. I can wrestle and when I tried out, I tried out as a wreslter, not as a manger. I can do both and have no problem doing that, but I also wanted to build a name for myself, not just be in the shadows of the boys.”

On people getting released while they were at work: “I was on TV that Friday. People were getting released while we were at work. ‘Oh ****, maybe I dodged this bullet this round.’ I get home and it was maybe 2:30 in the afternoon and I get a call, and they told me the news. No reason given. Nothing. Again, I’m not saying anything bad about anybody, I don’t want that to be misconstrued, but I had worked so hard for this and I feel like I wasn’t given a fair opportunity.”

On not being given a fair opportunity: “If I were given an opportunity and I failed, I can understand it, but you didn’t really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I’m more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn’t work out. You didn’t let me open that box and show you what I can do. I was very surprised. Got no explanation as to what the reason was. I was very shocked. It was a year to the day that I had gotten called up to the main roster.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, former WWE Superstar Swoggle (Hornswoggle) criticized acclaimed actor Peter Dinklage, holding him responsible for Disney’s decision not to cast actors with dwarfism in its live-action Snow White remake, which debuted earlier this year. Swoggle’s comments were in response to Dinklage’s earlier remarks on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where he called Disney’s remake plans a “backward story of seven dwarves living in a cave.”

On Peter Dinklage: “F*ck you Peter Dinklage, piece of sh*t. F*cking hate him. He costed so many people in my community jobs with that Snow White bullsh*t, it p*sses me off. I think he wanted to make a statement, and he thought he was making some cool, hip thing. But it wasn’t. When he did Elf, that check cashed just fine. Tyrion Lannister was a role for a little person. He cashed that check for all those years.”

On how he’s not going in for Brad Pitt’s role: “I’m okay not going out for Brad Pitt’s role. Give me Grumpy or Happy or Sleepy. Major Disney remake? Yeah! Come on. Then you’re gonna have seven dwarves. Then there are extras, then there’s stunt doubles that are all gonna get paid. And he f*cked it.”

Tyrese Haliburton loved Triple H being in the house for game four of the NBA Playoffs. As noted, Triple H and Nick Khan were in attendance at the game which saw the Pacers go up 3 – 1 on the Knicks. The SportsCenter Instagram account shared a quote from Haliburton in the post-game press conference, where he noted:

“I was happy [Pops] was in the building… but Triple H being in the building was pretty fire too.”

