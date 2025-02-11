Elektra Lopez has confirmed that she’s been released from WWE.

On Sunday, it was reported that Lopez was among those released.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lopez seemingly confirmed her release. She wrote,

“Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days”

Paul Ellering took to Twitter on Monday to hype the Authors of Pain following all three men’s WWE release. The trio were among the WWE releases over the weekend, He wrote,

“.@WWE I am tired of the talking heads. Akam and Rezar can, without a doubt beat any Tag Team in the business today. Pedigree check.

LOD 2.O”

Pat McAfee took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of himself with Michael Cole and Bron Breaker, as you can see below:

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez