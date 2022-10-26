Elektra Lopez has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Indi Hartwell defeat Sol Ruca in singles action. After the match, Lopez hit the ring, dressed in all black, and attacked both competitors.

Lopez launched Hartwell into the turnbuckles, then left Ruca laying with a sitdown powerbomb. Lopez kicked Ruca in the ribs, then made her exit to cheers from the crowd. Lopez declare that she is back, and she is coming for each and every member of the NXT women’s division.

Lopez was scheduled to be called up to WWE SmackDown with the rest of Legado del Fantasma several weeks back, but a last minute change was made and Lopez was replaced with Zelina Vega.

Lopez was signed as a member of the February 2021 WWE Performance Center Class. She last wrestled on the August 12 edition of NXT Level Up, defeating Roca in singles action. Her last NXT TV singles match was a loss to Cora Jade on May 31.

Below is footage of Lopez making her return on tonight’s NXT:

