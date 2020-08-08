Elias Joins Patreon While Rehabbing Injury

WWE star Elias has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral muscle, with the company airing a hit-and-run angle with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown to write him off television. The injury is was reportedly set to keep him on the shelf for a few months.

In the meantime…The Drifter has created a Patreon account for his loyal fan-base, which include a three-tier pay system that includes things like special merchandise, access to all videos and photos to comment on, some social media perks and more. Check it out below, or click here to view his full Patreon profile.