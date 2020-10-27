Elias took to Twitter today to thank fans for the success of his new “Universal Truth” album from WWE Music. He noted that the four-song EP hit the #1 spot in the Soundtracks category on Apple Music in under 24 hours after the plug on last night’s RAW.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We made history last night in under 24 hours hitting the #1 spot in our category on @applemusic & @itunes. This speaks to the power of Elias,and the power of the Universal Truth that everybody knows deep in their hearts,” he wrote.

You can click here to listen to all four songs from “Universal Truth” for free, and see the album artwork with original announcement from WWE.

Below is Elias’ full tweet:

Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We made history last night in under 24 hours hitting the #1 spot in our category on @applemusic & @itunes. This speaks to the power of Elias,and the power of the Universal Truth that everybody knows deep in their hearts. pic.twitter.com/1FSZj4GKBt — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) October 27, 2020

