Elijah Burke says he worried about the effect on his career if he refused to accept a changed finish against AJ Styles at TNA Lockdown 2010. Burke had previously said he was once expected to win the world title there; his new explanation focuses on why he chose not to fight the revised plan.

Speaking with Alacon Jerome Howse on Pope & The Conman, Burke described a disagreement in the creative room over whether that was the right time for a title change. Styles ultimately retained the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in their cage match. Burke said he feared that refusing the revised finish could make him appear unwilling to put Styles over, a reputation he did not want.