NWA Television champion Elijah Burke, also known as The Pope, recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss the charity he runs in Florida, and how he wants a high-stakes showdown with the NWA world’s champion, Nick Aldis. Highlights are below.

How he wants a matchup with Nick Aldis:

I was certainly really digging me and Eddie Kingston, and that’s was gonna lead to something as well. But I was certainly digging that. Now that Eddie Kingston is no longer with us, I certainly aim for Nick Aldis, and I’d certainly love to have a go around with him. Unfortunately, I think myself and Nick would be more better fit for it to be in front of a live audience. But I certainly look forward to jousting with him, I look forward to getting into the ring and going after the ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’. Now that I got my taste of gold, I’m looking for more. Outside of Nick, we got a lot of great talented guys in the NWA, associated with the NWA, but Nick is certainly one of them that’s at the top, if not the top.

Talks his charity: