The Spirit Squad made its WWE Monday Night Raw debut in 2006. They would later go on to feud with D-Generation X. Kenny and Mikey defeated The Big Show and Kane to become the World Tag Team Champions.

The Spirit Squad ultimately split up later that year, though. Mikey stated on the Cafe de Rene show that Elijah Burke turned down the opportunity to join The Spirit Squad. Burke, in Mikey’s opinion, did the right thing by declining to join the group.

“Yes. Yes, he did. And fortunately for him, he definitely made the right move because I think he had a really good and luscious career going forward after that. You know, he took a chance, he bet on himself, and I wanna say it worked out for him, you know. He had a great run as The Pope, you know, TNA. He had a good run in WWE, the ECW brand. He was working like the main events with [CM] Punk. He was always in the mix and Elijah turned out to be a hell of a hand. A great worker. A great Talker. So, good for Elijah man.”

H/T Ringside News