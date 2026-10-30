Elijah Burke says he would decline a WWE trip to Saudi Arabia under the circumstances discussed on In Your Howse, while recognizing that another wrestler might not feel free to make the same choice. Speaking with Alacon Jerome Howse on Pope & The Conman, Burke said a wrestler’s finances and standing with a company can affect what saying no would cost them.

“You can be on the outside looking in and you can make every judgment call from your own perspective, but you’re not there. You can say, ‘You got to stand on this,’ or, ‘You shouldn’t be doing it,’ but you’re not paying nobody’s bills. And when someone lose their job as a result of them saying no and they’re not in a position to say no, what are you doing for them? A pat on the back, a nice tweet saying, ‘Good for you for standing your ground’? That don’t cut it. Some people are not in the position to say no. So if I have the right and the position, I’m not talking about everybody has the right, but if I’m in a position to say no where I know I’m not going to be affected, oh well, how about that? Good for that.”

Burke answered “no” when Howse asked whether he would make the trip himself. He also said that some people he knows personally do not want to participate and believe the show should not happen, without identifying them or saying whether they are booked.

“Some who I know personally don’t want to be a part of it and think that the show should not happen.”

Howse then asked Burke to consider the same opportunity earlier in his career, when he was still trying to establish his place. Burke said his answer at that stage would have been different.