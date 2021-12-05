Earlier this morning we reported that NWA superstar Eljiah “Pope” Burke was taken to a hospital in Atlanta shortly after the conclusion of last night’s Hard Times 2 pay per view. Burke was thrown into the ringside steps in a brawl following the main event, a scary spot that saw NWA President Billy Corgan, as well as other officials, attend to Burke who was said to be not moving.

In an update from PW Insider, Burke has been released from the hospital and is said to be doing okay after being monitored and undergoing several tests overnight. However, the report states that he will not be doing anything physical at the NWA tapings that are happening today.

Get well soon Pope.